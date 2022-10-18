Support Local Journalism


BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans™, a full-service direct home loan lender in the Western U.S., will return for the third year as the exclusive title sponsor and underwriter of the 25th annual "Rock the Harvest" event benefiting Northwest Harvest.

Rock the Harvest, presented by Evergreen Home Loans, is a 12-hour radiothon and online auction to fundraise for Northwest Harvest and support its mission to feed individuals experiencing food insecurity across Washington. Hosted by Seattle-based rock station KZOK 102.5, since the annual event first started 24 years ago, listeners have helped Northwest Harvest reach over $1.4 million in donations, helping provide nutritious meals to hundreds of thousands of people in need.

