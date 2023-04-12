Support Local Journalism


VANCOUVER, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermed and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have announced the launch of ACC Anywhere, a new content hub that provides cardiologists around the world with on-demand access to the latest clinical knowledge. The hub contains original content from five conferences including ACC's 2022 and 2023 Annual Scientific Session, with additional conferences to be added in the future.

