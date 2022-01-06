Everyone Media Group Launches EV Unleashed, a new site for the latest electric vehicle news, reviews, and guides By Everyone Media Group Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everyone Media Group launched EV Unleashed, a new electric vehicle resource that aims to share the latest news, in-depth reviews, and buying guides through trusted information.EV Unleashed is a free resource that will feature expert-backed guides, the latest electric vehicle news, tested comparisons, and reviews to help buyers make informed decisions.With the automotive future being electric, EV Unleashed will also address the benefits and drawbacks, teach the best practices for maintaining an electric vehicle, and share the latest incentives. "Governments across the globe have introduced goals and regulations for a transition to electric vehicles in a rather quick manner. Automotive companies, old and new, are investing time, energy, and resources into producing lower-cost and more efficient electric vehicles.," said David Em, CEO of Everyone Media Group and editor in chief of EV Unleashed. "The EV Unleashed launch provides people with everything they need to compare, review, and learn about electric vehicles."EV Unleashed is the latest offering from Everyone Media Group with a mission to inform, entertain, inspire, and accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.For more information, visit EV Unleashed. Media ContactDavid Em, Everyone Media Group, 1 8582550554, info@everyonemediagroup.com SOURCE Everyone Media Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryDec. 29 blotterCity council appoints Nancy Lillquist as mayor Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter