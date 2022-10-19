Support Local Journalism


Deal Marks Eviation's First Commuter Aircraft Order in Germany

ARLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Germany-based EVIA AERO, which is developing a sustainable regional airline, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 25 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. The airline intends to enter into service with Alice as its primary aircraft for point-to-point, sustainable regional travel within Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands. The deal follows Eviation's historic first flight of the Eviation Alice on 27 September 2022.

