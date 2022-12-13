Support Local Journalism


Air New Zealand Becomes First National Flag Carrier to Order the Eviation Alice as Part of its Mission to Lead a New Era of Sustainable Flight

ARLINGTON, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Air New Zealand has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for up to 23 aircraft as part of its Mission NextGen Aircraft program. The airline is the first national flag carrier to sign a letter of intent to order as part of its ambitious initiative to lead the roll out of zero-emission airplanes.


