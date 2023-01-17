Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Purchase will Accelerate Adoption of Sustainable Aviation in Mexico

ARLINGTON, Wa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Aerus, an emerging regional airline in Mexico, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 30 commuter Alice aircraft. Aerus intends to utilize Alice for middle-mile travel across regions including Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Veracruz, providing historically underserved communities in northern areas of the country with access to carbon-free, cost-effective and convenient air travel.


Tags