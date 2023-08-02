...RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE NOW IN EFFECT FOR ALL PREVIOUS WATCH AND
WARNING AREAS...
.Gusty winds and low humidity will be observed in the Kittitas
Valley area this afternoon and evening, and a Red Flag Warning is
in effect. Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning over
portions of central and northeast Oregon on Thursday and Friday
has become more certain, and the Fire Weather Watches there have
been upgraded to Red Flag Warnings.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Fires that develop will spread rapidly where strong
winds occur. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Eviation selects TLG Aerospace for design of the production configuration of the all-electric Alice commuter airplane
The appointment is a significant milestone on the path to certification for the industry-leading Alice
Orders for Alice now valued at over US$ 4 billion
ARLINGTON, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that it has appointed TLG Aerospace, a Seattle-based aerospace engineering company, for the design of the production configuration of the Alice commuter plane. TLG Aerospace is a leading engineering firm in the aviation industry with expertise from product development to certification.