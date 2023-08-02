Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation)

Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation)

 By Eviation

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


  • Eviation selects TLG Aerospace for design of the production configuration of the all-electric Alice commuter airplane
  • The appointment is a significant milestone on the path to certification for the industry-leading Alice
  • Orders for Alice now valued at over US$ 4 billion

ARLINGTON, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that it has appointed TLG Aerospace, a Seattle-based aerospace engineering company, for the design of the production configuration of the Alice commuter plane. TLG Aerospace is a leading engineering firm in the aviation industry with expertise from product development to certification.  


Tags