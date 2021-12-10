Eviation Lifts the Curtain on Alice Executive Cabin Design By Eviation Dec 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Updated 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Eviation's Alice Executive Cabin Design By Eviation Eviation's Alice Executive Cabin Design By Eviation Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation) By Eviation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARLINGTON, Wash., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today introduced the design for the executive cabin version of its Alice all-electric aircraft. The new six-passenger configuration boasts an elegant, refined and modern interior offering corporate travelers a luxurious and spacious cabin that redefines regional executive travel.The reinvented executive cabin features an innovative design that delivers superior passenger comfort and experience, featuring: A beautiful, fully equipped galley with lavatory and sinkThe widest cabin in its class measuring a roomy 6 feet, 4 inches acrossA conveniently placed wardrobe to stow jackets and other personal belongingsAn easily accessible side panel at each seat with a foldable table, personal power outlet and USB slotUnrivaled panoramic windows that are 22 inches high and 16.5 inches wide for the largest in class experienceThe largest baggage compartment in its class at 100 cubic feet and a total baggage allowance of 850 pounds – spacious enough to accommodate skis, golfing equipment or bicyclesLess noisy by a factor of more than 100 during takeoff and cruise compared to its jet-fueled counterparts, Alice's cabin is ultra-quiet allowing passengers to converse or simply enjoy the view without disruption. The pressurized aircraft has a payload of 2,500 pounds and a range of 440 nautical miles."Alice's executive cabin is the epitome of pure all-electric elegance, and a magnificent blend of beauty and technology," said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay. "We are shaping the future of travel through electric aviation and it's thrilling to offer a glimpse into what business travel can and will look like in the very near-term. Our executive cabin concept elevates the industry standard for interior design for this class of aircraft.""We have received tremendous inputs and interest from the marketplace in this specific configuration, which played an integral role in its creation," said Eviation Vice President of Sales Jessica Pruss. "It is electrifying to introduce the design today and announce that we are currently taking orders for the aircraft that will be delivered in 2026." Alice in executive layout is a six-passenger, two-crew member aircraft, produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour relative to its peers. The aircraft is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units from magniX, the only flight proven electric propulsion systems at this scale. The advanced fly-by-wire system is made by Honeywell, the global market leader in avionics. The single-volume, high-energy density Alice battery energy system is made from currently available battery cells and technology. The system is not reliant on future advancements for flight. These proven technologies and design elements make it easy and reliable for pilots to seamlessly transition to flying the Alice and will create a superior passenger flying experience, accelerating the aircraft's path to market.About Eviation AircraftBased in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make aviation a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.co. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eviation-lifts-the-curtain-on-alice-executive-cabin-design-301442042.htmlSOURCE Eviation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. 