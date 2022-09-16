Support Local Journalism


Company President Takes Helm of Leading Electric Aircraft Manufacturer 

ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation, a global manufacturer of all-electric commuter aircraft, today announced the appointment of Gregory Davis as Chief Executive Officer. Davis will remain President of Eviation as he takes on the additional role of CEO. A licensed commercial pilot and accomplished engineer, Davis brings over 15 years of experience in progressive leadership roles within the aerospace industry. Davis has served as President of Eviation since May 2021, and was appointed interim-CEO in February 2022.

