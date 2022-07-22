Support Local Journalism


Evidence Prime became part of Poland's "AI in Health" Coalition. "AI in Health" Coalition works for the safe and transparent implementation of artificial intelligence algorithms in healthcare. Evidence Prime supports these efforts with our projects and works on innovative and reliable improvements for health services with the use of machine learning and automation of health research.

KRAKÓW, Poland, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evidence Prime is the result of a collaboration between McMaster University - a leading Canadian academic institution - and a group of experienced Polish IT professionals. As a result, the company is on a path to becoming a market leader in creating innovative, evidence-based IT tools for healthcare professionals.

