evo Launches Community-focused Membership Program By EVŌ Nov 12, 2021 Nov 12, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 evo logo By EVŌ evo Membership Card By EVŌ Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor retailer and lifestyle brand evo, has announced the launch of a new membership program.Outdoor retailer and lifestyle brand evo, has announced the launch of a new membership program. When customers join, they'll receive a wide range of perks including gear demos, a service credit, and rentals. In keeping with evo's focus on community, 10% of membership fees will be donated to non-profit organizations dedicated to helping underserved kids get outside."We are especially excited about this launch because we feel that it is such a strong expression of our values. Bringing people together, community impact, participating in the sports that we love, service and celebrating art and culture are all elements that come to life within our program," said Bryce Phillips, Founder and CEO of evo.Carly Galloway, evo Brand Manager said, "With our membership program, we want to give our customers access to some of the great perks that evo employees and others working in the outdoor industry enjoy. We're considering this a soft launch. We'll be listening closely to feedback from our founding members and continuing to refine the program going forward."evo is well known for its emphasis on art, and the marketing creative for evo Membership brings this aspect of the brand to the forefront. The company's new membership card and welcome package feature artwork by Malcolm Procter, a Seattle street artist and clothing designer. evo plans to showcase the work of other artists in future membership materials.For this soft launch of the program, evo Membership will only be available for purchase at evo retail locations in the United States.At $250/year, evoMembership benefits include:A kit of members-only gear.Three insured ski, snowboard or bike demos.A $100 service credit good at evo's U.S. full-service bike, ski and snowboard shops.A 10% discount on evoTrip adventure-travel trips.Early news about special product drops.Access to members-only events.About evo evo is an outdoor company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences and it's also committed to supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.evo currently operates 8 stores in the U.S. and Canada, with several new locations set to open soon. Featuring art galleries and event spaces, evo stores serve as welcoming places for the outdoor community to gather. evo stores and evo.com carry a wide range of premium gear for skiing, snowboarding, surfing, mountain biking, camping, wakeboarding, and skateboarding.In addition, evo offers lodging, trips and experiences centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection. evoTrip, the company's adventure-travel service, offers more than 60 trips to destinations around the world. evo also runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark, in Seattle.In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo will open a 100,000 square foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah this winter. Campus Salt Lake will include an evo store, evo Hotel, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, restaurant and more. To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com.CONTACT INFORMATION:Carly Gallowaymembership@evo.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evo-launches-community-focused-membership-program-301423238.htmlSOURCE evo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Search for Seattle Fire Chief continuesNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Ellensburg girls’ soccer eliminates East Valley in CWAC second-place gameLetter: City needs to address Chestnut Avenue intersection safety Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter