...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, John Day Basin and Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley,
Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills
of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
.A frontal passage and a tightening cross-Cascade pressure
gradient will produce breezy to windy conditions beginning Sunday
afternoon before peaking on Monday afternoon and evening. These
winds in conjunction with low relative humidity will lead to an
increased risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington.
* WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fire starts will have the potential to spread
rapidly given the windy conditions and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven value-based specialty care solutions to payers and providers, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.
Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers and referencing the "Evolent call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for 90 days after the call.