Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Center for Internet Security to offer ESS Spotlight, enabling SLTT, Public Schools, and Hospitals to leverage the combined benefits of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform     

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after partnering to offer Endpoint Security Services (ESS), the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) and CrowdStrike© announced the debut of ESS Spotlight, a new service that leverages the cloud-native power of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform.


Tags