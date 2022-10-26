Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Center)

Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Center)

 By Center

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CLEAR Co-Founder and President Ken Cornick Joins Board Amidst Rapid Adoption of Product Fueled by the Need for Businesses to Control Costs 

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, today announced it has completed its series B funding round with an additional $15 million from existing investors. On the heels of funding, Center also appointed travel industry innovator and CLEAR Co-Founder and President, Ken Cornick, to its Board of Directors. Cornick joins fintech luminary and former Concur Founder and CEO Steve Singh, who currently serves as Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Center. Fiscal discipline and intentional growth have enabled Center to garner and uphold positive business momentum, weathering the headwinds of economic uncertainty and a turbulent fundraising landscape.


Tags