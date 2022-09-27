Support Local Journalism


BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Bain, one of the largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the appointment of Robert Burns as president of the company. In this position, Burns will be responsible for oversight of the company's daily sales and operations. Coldwell Banker Bain is part of the Coldwell Banker Realty family of companies, owned and operated by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS).

