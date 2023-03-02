Support Local Journalism


Economists surveyed by Zillow predict home-price slide will end this year

  • The panel forecasts prices to slide 1.6% in 2023; growth over the following four years is expected to average 3.5%, equivalent to the long-term average.
  • New home sales are expected to decline to near 2016 levels this year.
  • Sales of both new and existing single-family homes are expected to slide in 2023.


