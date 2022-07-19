Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Folly, the leading digital wine education platform, has announced the launch of the Margaret River Region Guide, the first comprehensive digital guide to the Margaret River Wine Region in Western Australia and the first of its kind in Asia Pacific.

