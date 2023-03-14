Support Local Journalism


COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the appointment of Craig Van Bremen as the company's Chief Development Officer (CDO). For the past five years, Van Bremen served as Vice President of Development and Acquisitions for Green Clean Express Auto Wash, the company's Virginia and North Carolina-based express tunnel car wash brand. As an EWC Partner and CDO, Van Bremen will continue to spearhead the company's multi-brand development strategy, including site selection, real estate development and construction, and data analysis initiatives.


