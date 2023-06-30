Support Local Journalism


BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez, co-founders of PLACE, were named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.


