...BREEZY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.An upper low pressure system passing through western Canada
Saturday will produce breezy westerly winds along the east slopes
of the Cascades and western Columbia Basin in conjunction with
low relative humidities.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639,
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
EY Announces Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez of PLACE as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award Winners
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world.
BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez, co-founders of PLACE, were named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.