Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New EzPaycheck 20222--2023 payroll software has been updated to allow businesses to pay seasonal employees quickly and easily. New customers can test drive this paycheck software at halfpricesoft.com.

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owners and Human Resource staff sometimes need to employ and pay holiday seasonal employees. The new bundle 2022-2023 ezPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com will now accommodate companies to add, deactivate and reactivate an employee if they are hired on as seasonal or if they leave the company. This makes it easy to add them as inactive after the busy season with only a click of a button.


Tags