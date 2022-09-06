Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The enhanced version of ezPaycheck 2022 business software offers employers multiple vacation, sick pay and leave pay options at a lower cost of 119.00 for a limited time. Get the details at halfpricesoft.com.

DURHAM, N.C., Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paying employees is easy and efficient with the new unique pay rate options included in the latest ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. ezPaycheck has made it easy to handle vacation, holiday and leave pay, effortlessly. Another great reason to acquire ezPaycheck now is the cost is reduced to $119.00 from $139.00 per installation for a limited time.

Tags