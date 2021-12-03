ezPaycheck Bundle 2021-2022 Now Available Through December 2021 for $139.00 By ezPaycheck Dec 3, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezPaycheck has been lowered for the 2021-2022 bundle version through December. For the low cost of $139.00, Halfpricesoft.com customers can immediately begin processing end of year payroll and forms with no extending learning curve or hidden fees."ezPaycheck 2021-2022 bundle version is reduced to $139.00 until the end of December 2021 for new customers to download and begin automating payroll in-house, today," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.New and seasoned business owners are encouraged to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp to download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered). Features available in ezPaycheck payroll software available but not limited to the following:Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxesThree popular printing formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-topPrint Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 (Copy A W2 and W3 Required)Masks employee Social Security numbers on check stubsFlexibility for special tax deduction needsAuto-fill data featureAssign multiple pay rates to employees for varying shifts, assignments or projects.Newly updated data import/export feature to use ezPaycheck data with other applicationsMulti-user network versions available (Additional cost)Priced at $119 per computer, per calendar year ($139..00 for the 2021-2022 bundle version available for the month of December), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business.To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp About Halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Media ContactT. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.comTwitter SOURCE ezPaycheck 