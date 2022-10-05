Banjo Health Logo

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banjo Health, a health care technology startup focused on automating the prior authorization process, has closed on a strategic partnership with FairScript, an innovative pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company delivering industry-leading solutions. FairScript will offer Banjo Health's AI-powered prior authorization platform as part of its offering to their payer partners.

