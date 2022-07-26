Support Local Journalism


AI Academy Sessions to be Taught by Leading Experts in the Fields of AI, Fertility, Clinical Research, Digital Health and Patient Care

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, announced the launch of the AI Academy, a new educational platform that will host healthcare and technology experts to engage the IVF community in the conversation around the responsible adoption of AI innovation in IVF care. 

