Seattle-Based Company Adds CMO and CRO to Lead Go-to-Market Teams

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falkon, the go-to-market intelligence platform, today announced two additional appointments to its executive team. Shannon Yost recently joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, and Adam Jay will lead sales as Chief Revenue Officer. The pair are a pivotal add for the go-to-market strategy of the company and positions the organization for sales and revenue growth.


