Annual contest supports the community by providing a local family with a new roof

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded deep in the organizational fabric of Auburn-based, family-owned Guardian Roofing and Gutters is their commitment to community and social responsibility. The crown jewel of their efforts was fully realized in 2018 with the inception of the Guardian Halo Project, an annual by-nomination contest to help provide a deserving local family with a new roof or roof repair. The company has just announced that nominations are open for the 2023 Guardian Halo Project.


