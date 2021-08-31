Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) July 2021 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-releases-july-2021-monthly-summary-301366388.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

