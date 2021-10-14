Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection Raises $75,000 for Local Nonprofits By The Bellevue Collection Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection - October 2021 By The Bellevue Collection Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bellevue Collection celebrated 75 years of fashion with its 16th annual Fashion Week last week. Returning in-person for the first time since 2019 and offering a virtual viewing option, the event brought the Seattle area community together through fashion and fundraising. The Posh Party Trend Show and The Collective Runway Show ticket sales garnered - $75,000 for two deserving local nonprofit organizations, Bellevue LifeSpring and Dress for Success Seattle. With this year's funds, The Bellevue Collection's ticketed event donations total more than $1.5 million over the last 15 years. The Posh Party Trend Show raised $30,000 for Bellevue LifeSpring, which provides support to low-income children in Bellevue with programs offering food, clothing, educational scholarships and emergency rent assistance for families. In addition, The Collective Runway Show raised $45,000 for Dress for Success Seattle, a nonprofit empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to thrive in work and in life. "One of the missions we are so passionate about at Kemper Development Company and The Bellevue Collection is to continuously support the community we have been so fortunate to do business in," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection Jennifer Leavitt. "This year's Fashion Week shows were no exception and even more special as we celebrated our 75th anniversary while raising money to support some incredible nonprofit organizations helping locals in need."About The Bellevue Collection Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,315 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow onFacebook, Instagram or Twitter. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-week-at-the-bellevue-collection-raises-75-000-for-local-nonprofits-301400399.htmlSOURCE The Bellevue Collection 