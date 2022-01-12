Fast Mobile Home Loans Expands into Washington, Creates New Home Lending Product By Fast Mobile Home Loans Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Mobile Home Loans' suite of new in-house lending products reflects its strong commitment to affordable housing, including a mobile home loan product not offered by any other lender.This exclusive, rehab-style loan was inspired by their commitment to offering additional affordable housing for homeowners willing to improve properties on their own. Managing Director Greg Downey states: "We instituted this product after seeing properties turned down by other lenders due to condition, and feeling they could be a great source of sweat equity for people willing to put in a little work." In addition, Fast Mobile Home Loans announces expantion into Washington State, which has been planned since 2020, but delayed by state licensing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Downey is excited to bring Fast Mobile Home Loans' "concierge-style service" to his home state. Downey is an 18-year veteran of the mortgage industry who grew up in Chehalis, Washington. Downey is passionate about filling the need for unique financing solutions and bringing more affordable housing options, especially for Washingtonians. He believes that Fast Mobile Home Loans' unique financial products will have a positive impact on Washington's mobile and manufactured home marketplace and overall housing economy.Fast Mobile Home Loans is a fast-growing consumer lending company headquartered in Portland, Oregon, focusing exclusively on providing financing for mobile homes and manufactured homes in parks and currently offering loans in Oregon and Washington to borrowers with as little as 5% down and credit scores as low as 500 on owner-occupied and investment properties.Fast Mobile Home Loans' unique financial products will have a strong positive impact on affordability for Washingtonians seeking to finance mobile or manufactured homes. Media Contact:Greg Downey, Managing Director503-290-5098Photo(s):https://www.prlog.org/12900661Press release distributed by PRLog View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-mobile-home-loans-expands-into-washington-creates-new-home-lending-product-301459888.htmlSOURCE Fast Mobile Home Loans 