Fast Penny Spirits Announces Partnership With Cavatappi Distribuzione By Fast Penny Spirits, Cavatappi Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Penny Spirits, a Seattle-based amaro distillery, announced today that its Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca will be distributed in Washington state through Cavatappi Distribuzione, a subsidiary of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits."Cavatappi's commitment to integrity and authentic relationships are the values that we seek out in all of our partnerships," said Jamie Hunt, CEO and Founder of Fast Penny Spirits. "I started the amaro distillery with the goal of giving back to the community and this partnership provides an excellent growth opportunity to introduce our products to more consumers and advance our philanthropic objectives."Fast Penny Spirits' Pretty Penny partnerships give 3% of bottle revenue to support empowering women in business, local communities, and the beverage industry. "Fast Penny Spirits' beautiful Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca are the exact type of spirits we want to bring to our customers," said Michael Smith, General Manager of Cavatappi. "Cavatappi has always been a relationship-driven group, celebrating the stories and people behind the wines and spirits we offer. As part of shaping our spirits portfolio, we're committed to supporting more women-owned distilleries and are proud that Fast Penny Spirits is one of the first partners."Cavatappi Distribuzione represents a wide range of carefully selected wines from around the world. The distributor is expanding its spirits portfolio with a commitment to showcasing the producers who are not afraid of pushing the envelope to achieve the best in their respective classes.Amaricano is currently distributed in California, Georgia, Oregon, and Washington and shipped directly to consumers in 30 states.About Fast Penny Spirits: Fast Penny Spirits is a woman-owned, award-winning amaro distillery. Based in Seattle and inspired by the founder's Sicilian heritage, they are committed to inspiring change. Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca are blended with wild-crafted, sustainably-sourced botanicals. The spirits are rich, herbaceous, and beautifully complex to sip on their own or swirl into a cocktail. The distillery received gold medals at the renowned San Francisco World Spirits and the Denver International Spirits Competitions. The New York International Spirits Competition named Fast Penny the 2021 Washington State Distillery of the Year. To learn more visit, fastpennyspirits.comAbout CavatappiCavatappi Distribuzione is a wholesale wine and spirits importer and distributor located in Seattle, covering all of Western and parts of Eastern Washington. Their accounts range from top restaurants and fine wine shops to smaller independent markets and include chain stores with stewards. The company's goal is to provide customers with knowledgeable, outstanding service and a selection of great wines and spirits. They offer wine and spirits from around the world and all major wine producing regions in the United States. Cavatappi Distribution is a subsidiary company of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-penny-spirits-announces-partnership-with-cavatappi-distribuzione-301414800.htmlSOURCE Fast Penny Spirits Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter