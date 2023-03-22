Support Local Journalism


NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesper, a leading sleep testing and management service provider, announced today that it received a third clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its next-generation device. The new device positions Wesper as the first and only platform that allows for important clinical-grade longitudinal data collection over multiple nights to diagnose, titrate, and monitor treatment efficacy over time. The new device comes at an affordable cost and dramatically reduces the operational burden for professionals who need to screen, diagnose, or manage treatment.


