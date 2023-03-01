Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Test can be used by military and healthcare professionals with results in ~20 minutes.

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the possible severity of anthrax infection, early and fast diagnosis is key. InBios International, Inc., a leading developer of diagnostic tests for emerging infectious diseases and biothreats, has been granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) first marketing rights for an anthrax point-of-care (POC) test. This approval was granted through the FDA's De Novo process for new medical devices or technology where there is no comparable device on the market. InBios' Active Anthrax Detect™ Plus Rapid Test for pulmonary anthrax is for use as an aid in the diagnosis of inhalation anthrax, which occurs by breathing in anthrax spores and is the deadliest form of the disease. This test produces results in about 20 minutes and is intended for use by military personnel, medical and/or healthcare professionals only.


Tags