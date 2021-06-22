Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TACOMA, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest version of ezAccounting payroll and business software from Halfpricesoft.com offers a built-in calculator for both federal and state taxes. This Accounting software was designed with small and midsize businesses in mind. It is simple, reliable and affordable.

"ezAccounting 2021 payroll and business software supports federal and state taxes at no additional cost." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

EzAccounting software is designed to cater to the needs of small to midsize business owners and entrepreneurs. New customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.

ezAccounting handles much more than payroll. Non-payroll features include:

  • Company Management Features

Unlimited company account

Customize form format

Customize check format

Support multiple tax code

Support multiple payment term

Support flexible document serial number

  • Customer/Sales Features

Input Estimates, Invoices, Payments, Refunds and non-invoice purchases

Print invoice, receipt in paper or PDF format

Multiple tax rate

Product management

Customer management

  • Vendor/Purchase Features

Input bill and pay bill

Manage Vendors

ezAccounting the best solution for in-house accounting and payroll for small to midsize business owners. It allows for reporting on incoming and outgoing cash flow including sales, receipts, payments and purchases. It also supports payroll processing and tax form printing

ezAccounting is priced at $159 for a single user version per calendar year. ezAccounting software is also available in network version for multiple locations (additional cost for network version). Customers are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.