Membership-Based Veterinary Company Offers Care Without Compromise via In-Clinic Appointments, At-Home Care and Telehealth

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix&Fido, a technology-enabled veterinary services company and spinout of Pioneer Square Labs (PSL) that is reimagining the future of pet care, today announced its entrance into the market with a $4 million pre-seed funding round. Led by PSL Ventures, the funding will be used to launch Felix&Fido's premium, membership-based pet care plans, and deliver personalized and convenient pet healthcare through in-clinic, at-home and telemedicine services.


