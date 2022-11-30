Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At an International Summit in Dubai, the Fenomy System Foundation team publicly introduced the Fenomy ecosystem for the first time. The team had been working in closed development for 3 years. At the event, the project gained attention and interest from the professionals and companies alike.

The Fenomy Foundation's mission is to create an environment and tools for the effective and reliable use of horizontal connections of people and devices in real life, primarily for safety and security, but also to solve diverse tasks.


