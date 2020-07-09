A lower-than-normal share of listings with a price cut is another signal the market has tilted in favor of sellers - Only 4.1% of current listings have had a price cut, compared to 5.6% at the same time last year. - The largest 35 metropolitan areas have all seen fewer listings with price cuts now compared to a year ago -- with New York, Miami and Riverside metros seeing the lowest share. - High buyer demand coupled with record low inventory -- down 21% from last year -- is keeping home prices steady.