FIDO Alliance Launches FIDO Certified Professional Program By FIDO Alliance, Inc. Oct 18, 2021 FIDO Alliance Logo SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDO Alliance today announced a new addition to its range of certification programs: the FIDO™ Certified Professional Program. Designed to formally recognize the knowledge of online security and authentication professionals, the program aims to grow the number of experts available to support businesses implementing stronger FIDO authentication solutions.The FIDO Certified Professional Program complements FIDO Alliance's portfolio of FIDO certification programs including functional, security and Biometric Component Certification. The certification programs are a well-established pillar of the FIDO ecosystem, promoting trust and ensuring products and services are high quality and interoperate seamlessly together. The FIDO Certified Professional Program assesses and validates an individual's skills and expertise in relation to the FIDO standards and architecture, as well as the identity and authentication space more broadly. FIDO Certified professionals will be equipped with the advanced technical knowledge to analyze business requirements and help organizations define a robust FIDO architecture tailored to their needs. "There is a large global appetite for authentication solutions beyond outdated and insecure passwords," said Dr. Rae Rivera, Certification Director of FIDO Alliance. "But with passwords so embedded in the digital security world, many organizations struggle to know where to start. Growing the global pool of authentication experts with this certified program is key to guiding more companies quickly and confidently in the right direction, while ensuring talented professionals have a means to demonstrate their market expertise."The program is recommended for a variety of job functions, including technology architects; systems and operations engineers; security professionals; and identity and access management professionals. "Establishing and sharing industry best practices is at the heart of FIDO Alliance's mission to reduce the world's reliance on passwords in favor of modern, possession-based approaches to user authentication," said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO of FIDO Alliance. "The FIDO Certified Professional Program builds upon our deep expertise in running industry-driven certification efforts and stands to raise the bar and authentication implementation capabilities of developers, architects and other professionals around the world."To be the first to hear when program enrollment opens, please register your interest here. Learn More at the Authenticate 2021 ConferenceTo learn more about the FIDO Certified Professional Program and other trends in modern authentication, attend the FIDO Alliance's Authenticate 2021 conference this week, October 18-20, to hear from Certification Director, Dr. Rae Rivera, who will present two certification-focused sessions: Advancing Your Professional Development in Identity and Authentication with IDPRO and FIDO AllianceFIDO: The Value of CertificationAll Authenticate 2021 attendees, remote and in person, will have access to live, on-demand and post-session recordings. Register now to participate virtually!PR Contact press@fidoalliance.orgAbout the FIDO Alliance The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, www.fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fido-alliance-launches-fido-certified-professional-program-301401817.htmlSOURCE FIDO Alliance, Inc. 