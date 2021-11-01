Fifth Annual First-Generation College Celebration to honor first-generation student and alumni accomplishments on November 8 By NASPA Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2021, the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-generation Student Success will lead the national efforts of the fifth annual First-Generation College Celebration. This date marks the 56th anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Higher Education Act, which has helped millions of first-generation students persist to degree completion."The First-Generation College Celebration is an annual opportunity to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of first-gen students, faculty, staff, and alumni," said Maureen Hoyler, president of COE. "At the same time, we can work together with K-12 and higher education institutions, non-profits, corporations, and interested stakeholders to bring awareness to the needs of this population."Launched by COE and the Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA and The Suder Foundation, in 2017, the First-Generation College Celebration (FGCC) has united hundreds of college campuses across the country; holding rallies, panel discussions, listening sessions, and more in recognition of their first-generation students and alumni. At the national level, COE and the Center for First-generation Student Success will co-host "A National Celebration Centering First-gen Voices," featuring a panel of first-gen students and graduates sharing insight into their experience. This event is taking place on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be moderated by Dr. Quintin B. Bullock, president of the Community College of Allegheny County located in Allegheny Pennsylvania. Registration is free and open to all."The First-Generation College Celebration brings attention to the accomplishments of a population representing one-third of all currently enrolled college students," said Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, assistant vice president of the Center for First-generation Student Success. "Not only that, but advancing an asset-based national narrative on first-generation student experiences and outcomes is one way to help first-gen students understand the tremendous strengths they bring to our communities." To learn more about the First-Generation College Celebration, view this release online, access the Media Kit, or see highlights from past celebrations, visit the National First-Generation College Celebration page. You can also track and view activities and events from across the country on social media by searching for #CelebrateFirstGen.CONTACT:Terrance L. Hamm (COE)Bill Barker (NASPA)terrance.hamm@coenet.orgbbarker@naspa.org(202) 347-7430(202) 719-1188 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fifth-annual-first-generation-college-celebration-to-honor-first-generation-student-and-alumni-accomplishments-on-november-8-301412624.htmlSOURCE NASPA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestrians Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter