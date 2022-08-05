Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years ago, conference attendees in Chicago could revisit and discuss Filipino-American history. Now, the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) is determined to restart its 2022 national conference by combining in-person and virtual offerings – Aug. 11-13 at Seattle University, 901 12th Avenue.

The 19th biennial national conference and general membership meeting in Seattle is the marquee event of FANHS, a historical society with 41 chapters in the U.S. "It's truly an intergenerational conference," said Emily P. Lawsin, historic preservation specialist at 4Culture, a sponsor of many FANHS projects in Seattle. "Intergenerational meaning from first-generation immigrants to third-, fourth-, fifth-generation Filipino Americans whose families have been here for 100 years or more."

Tags