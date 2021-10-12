Fill the Glass™: Turning the Ordinary to Extraordinary Highlights the Human Connection of Customer Service Training By Media Partners Corporation Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 By Media Partners Corporation Fill the Glass logo By Media Partners Corporation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Partners Corporation, an award-winning people skills and compliance training solution provider, returns to customer service with Fill the Glass™: Turning the Ordinary to Extraordinary. Building on the foundation they set with Give 'em the Pickle! the best-selling customer service training program of the past 20 years, Fill the Glass™ raises service levels by teaching frontline employees how to connect with customers in honest, meaningful ways. Utilizing impactful video recreations of customer service viral success stories, the eLearning course and facilitated workshops teach employees to recognize and embrace opportunities to win the hearts of customers."Humanizing customer service is about empowering employees to show empathy," said Mike Masters, CRO of Media Partners. Much has changed in the customer service industry. New challenges include increased reliance on technology-mediated interactions, COVID-weary, tense customers, staff shortages, and difficulties related to managing and training an increasingly remote and hybrid workforce. With 84% of younger employees seeking meaning in their work, workplaces must encourage empathetic connections with customers to develop a company culture that goes beyond simply providing a paycheck. 71% of consumers reward empathy with brand loyalty and 91% say a positive experience leads to repeat business. With this training, Media Partners brings new soft skills to their indisputable record of training excellence — Fill the Glass™ is uniquely designed to help customer service employees initiate meaningful connections, leading to better employee retention and customer loyalty."Humanizing customer service is about empowering employees to show empathy," said Chief Revenue Officer Mike Masters. "Aligned with a societal desire for increased kindness, Fill the Glass™ helps improve employee job satisfaction and provides memorable experiences for customers."Media Partners sets the standard for fun, memorable training that generates lasting culture change. Their previous customer service training has guided all types of organizations worldwide. Fill The Glass™ provides the high-energy learning the company is known for while reinforcing the fact that organizations are still about people— -- happy customers and engaged employees. About Media Partners For over 25 years, Media Partners has produced learning content that elevates employee behavior and organizational culture. To learn more about the company and its programs, visit www.mediapartners.com or follow the company on social media. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fill-the-glass-turning-the-ordinary-to-extraordinary-highlights-the-human-connection-of-customer-service-training-301398166.htmlSOURCE Media Partners Corporation 