Strategic partnerships highlight First Choice Health's work uniting health systems, employers, and communities together

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health, a forward-thinking alternative to legacy healthcare insurance models, has continued to launch innovative clinically-integrated networks throughout the United States, helping hospitals and health systems escape the gravity of traditional commercial plans and establish direct, quality-focused relationships with their members and the business community.

