First Choice Health Hires New Chief Sales Officer and VP of Operations, Positioning for Continued Growth By First Choice Health Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health insurance, has announced the hires of David Kinard as Chief Sales Officer and Shidan Greene as VP of Operations. Together, these new roles will help push FCH forward in its goal of making healthcare more accessible and affordable throughout a fast-growing portion of the country.Kinard most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business Development for Physicians Insurance, overseeing their sales, account management and marketing teams. In addition to serving on the boards for Physicians Care Alliance, Alestri Insurance Company and Washington Business Week, Kinard is also a published author in multiple national magazines and industry publicationsGreene has over 20 years of diverse experience in sales, operations, business management and strategy. She previously served as Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Alliant Insurance Services, where she developed, launched, and led the strategy for a multi-channel national customer service team. Prior to that, she was a Senior Sales Manager at Premera Blue Cross. "We expect to be putting a lot of growth n 2022 and 2023 in multiple time zones and these new hires will help us get ready for continued success" said FCH CEO Jaja Okigwe. "David has a tremendous track record and will help lead our organization to forge invaluable new partnerships. Additionally, having worked with Shidan in the past, I am confident that she will do a stellar job helping our operations team expand to support the significant new growth we anticipate – all leading to care with higher value and lower costs.""I'm thrilled to become a part of this organization that, despite being around for more than 35 years, has managed to move itself to the frontlines of innovation in healthcare products," Kinard said. "I look forward to working with the team on keeping this progress going.""My career has been focused on converting opportunities into tangible results, and with this new opportunity at First Choice Health, I can't wait to help deliver results that make a real difference for how families, individuals and businesses receive their healthcare," Greene said.As a market leader in forging successful partnerships with hospitals and health systems to deliver provider-led products to commercial populations, the 100% provider-owned FCH has zeroed in on the delivery of exceptional healthcare products to the employer market in the Northwest, Mountain West and the Great Plains, while continuing to expand to new areas. The high-touch, high-tech direct-to-employer products that FCH has been focused on creating in recent years are centered on serving members and patients with increased value, enhanced access and unparalleled customer support. For more information on FCH's work with CINs, please visit: https://www.fchn.com/clinically-integrated-networksAbout First Choice Health First Choice Health (FCH), headquartered in Seattle, Wash., is a provider-owned healthcare organization offering employers a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health insurance. FCH has been serving employers of all sizes and across many industries with exceptional health benefits administration for over 35 years, offering unparalleled access to a growing network of providers, as well as an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that collectively supports members in every step of their healthcare journeys. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.CONTACT:Kyle Wall / Aaron Blank of The Fearey Group for First Choice HealthFCH@feareygroup.com / (570) 575-3405 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-choice-health-hires-new-chief-sales-officer-and-vp-of-operations-positioning-for-continued-growth-301426007.htmlSOURCE First Choice Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Search continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staring Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter