Strategic hiring of Hillary Galyean and David Agler, M.D., highlights FCH's recruitment of industry's best talent to support growth nationally

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health, a forward-thinking alternative to traditional healthcare insurance, announced the hiring of Hillary Galyean as vice president of enterprise account management, as well as David Agler, M.D. as its new vice president of medical management.

