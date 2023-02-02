(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)

(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)

 By CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Real Estate Finance group, part of the CIT division, served as lead arranger on $65.7 million in financing to MainStreet Property Group for the development of The Spark Apartments, a 211-unit, Class A multifamily project in Redmond, Washington.


