(PRNewsfoto/Proprio)

(PRNewsfoto/Proprio)

 By Proprio

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Proprio's Paradigm platform enables spine surgeons to operate more efficiently by providing fast registration and reducing the need for intraoperative radiation

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio, a Seattle-based medical technology company, today announced its surgical navigation platform, Paradigm, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Paradigm utilizes an advanced approach to replace traditional surgical navigation technologies that pull attention away from the patient and disrupt workflows in the process.


Tags