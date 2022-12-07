Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


First Mode will develop clean energy system solutions to replace hundreds of diesel engines in Anglo American haul trucks

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mode, a global carbon reduction company focused on heavy industry, and global mining company Anglo American have signed a binding agreement to combine First Mode and Anglo American's nuGen™ zero emission haulage solution to accelerate the transition of mining and other heavy industries to diesel-free futures. The transaction, which is expected to close in January 2023, values the newly combined business in the order of US$1.5 billion and includes a $200 million equity injection from Anglo American.


Tags