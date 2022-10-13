Share of buyers who bought for the first time

 By Zillow Group, Inc.

First-time buyers now make up nearly half of all home buyers, rebounding from pandemic lows

  • First-time home buyers represent 45% of all buyers, up from 37% of all buyers surveyed last year.
  • Repeat buyers may be disproportionately pulling back from the market due to rising mortgage interest rates. 
  • The rebalancing market may especially benefit first-time buyers, who have more options, more time and more bargaining power. 

