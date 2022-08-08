...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
FiscalNote to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Monday, August 15th, 2022 after the market closes.
FiscalNote will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 15th, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (888) 660-6510 for the U.S. or Canada, or (929) 203-0882, Conference ID: 1271923. The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/overview/default.aspx, and a recording will be archived and accessible at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/overview/default.aspx.
About FiscalNote
FiscalNote is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.