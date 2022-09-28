Fisher Investments Canada (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments Canada)

Fisher Investments Canada (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments Canada)

 By Fisher Investments Canada

Firm honoured by Great Place To Work®

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments Canada—a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments—was named a 2022 Best Workplace™ in Financial Services by Great Place To Work®—the global authority on workplace culture. The award is based on anonymous employee survey feedback and honours organisations that have strong relationships with their employees and foster a culture of success.

