Fisher Investments Earns Citywire Deutschland Global Equity Blend Strategy Award By Fisher Investments Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) By Fisher Investments Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named the 2021 Citywire Deutschland Best Global Equity Blend Strategy Manager award. The Citywire Deutschland awards recognize investment managers in specific strategies available to institutional investors in Germany over the past three years (to August 31, 2021).Citywire Deutschland evaluated over 16,000 portfolio manager teams from over 40 countries to choose winners. The evaluation process considers managers' combined experience, strategy assets under management, and benchmark-relative performance—among other factors. "We're honored Citywire Deutschland recognized our Investment Policy Committee for their experience and success in managing global equities strategies," said Damian Ornani, Fisher Investments' CEO. "A diversified, global investing approach is a core tenet of our investment philosophy, so it's exciting to be recognized for this strategy and the value it provides our clients." "We are thrilled to be recognized by such a highly respected organization, especially given their rigorous, analytical process and deep knowledge of our investment strategy," added Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Institutional Group.For more information about Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com. About Fisher Investments Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/09/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over €163 billion in assets globally—over €127 billion for private investors, €33 billion for institutional investors and €1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisher-investments-earns-citywire-deutschland-global-equity-blend-strategy-award-301446808.htmlSOURCE Fisher Investments 